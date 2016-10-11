Ex-SGH personnel pleads not guilty to 16 corruption charges

KUCHING: An assistant safety officer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here yesterday to 16 charges of abuse of power.

The 34-year-old accused Mohamad Don Adi Morshidi appeared before Judge Nickson Keneddy Kumbong who released him on RM16,000 bail with RM6,000 cash to be deposited to the court.

The judge fixed Nov 11 for the pre-trial case management while the trial would be held from Nov 14 to 16. Nickson also ordered the accused to engage counsel to represent him during the proceeding.

The accused allegedly received a total of RM201,351 through 16 pieces of cheques from one Karim Rosli, a contractor who supplied security manpower to the hospital, between January and December 2014.

The accused, who was attached to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) when the alleged offence was committed, is said to have received the money as inducement to certify that all security personnel at the hospital had turned up for their daily work as specified under the terms and conditions of the contract.

Abuse of power, under Section 165 of the Penal Code, provides for an imprisonment term of up to 20 years or fine or both upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer Mohd Ikhwan Mohd Ibrahim prosecuted while the accused was not represented.