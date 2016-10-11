Fatimah: Sign up female voters to enhance BN’s might

MIRI: State BN Women must pursue those who are eligible to register as voters and interact with them to enhance the might of the ruling coalition ahead of the 14th general election.

Datuk Fatimah Abdullah, the deputy chief of PBB Women, said having lots of female voters would be good as they contributed to the state BN winning big in the May 7 state polls, and the same thing could happen during GE14.

“BN Women members worked very hard in the last election, and we will continue to do so by working closely with elected representatives to ensure victory again,” she said on Sunday at a Women’s Day dinner function organised by BN Baram Women wing.

Present were organising chairperson Councillor Margaret Uding Nawan, Baram MP Anyie Ngau, and assemblymen Dato Gerawat Gala (Mulu), Dennis Ngau (Telang Usan) and Datu Penguang Manggil (Marudi).

Fatimah, who is also Women, Welfare and Community Wellbeing Minister, said roping in new voters and engaging them in welfare and social activities were good ways to nurture their confidence in the government.