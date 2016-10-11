Fun Run good way to de-stress — Temenggong Lau

Lau (third left) and other VIPs joining the warming-up aerobic session before the flag-off of the Sibu Fun Run. Two participants prefer to run with their umbrella rather than getting wet during the Sibu Fun Run. A group of sporting nurses from Sibu Nursing College joining the National Sports Day.

SIBU: The Fun Run is good for people who are often stressed out or dealing with depression.

Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau said this is simply because Fun Run does not focus on winning, but instead it gets the participants to enjoy running.

“Aside from the obvious physical benefits, running is good for one’s emotional, psychological and mental health.

“Therefore, Fun Run is good for those often stressed out or dealing with depression,” he said when flag-off of the ‘Sibu Fun Run’ at Sibu Town Square Phase One here recently.

Sibu Youth and Sports officer Kaya Raju and X-Sports Club president Wong Ung were among those present.

Amazingly despite the heavy downpour, the Sibu Fun Run event received overwhelming response from the locals – young and adults – from various races.

It was held as part of the many activities lined up in conjunction with the National Sports Day (HSN) for Sibu which were held on Saturday and yesterday.

Lau said, since there was no real competition, the participants got to enjoy the physical aspect of marathons minus the pressure.

“In this aspect, running is not only a sport or exercise for the fit, but it is in fact a lifestyle and for many, it is an identity.

“Most of all, running can be so much fun and achievable by both the young and old,” he added.

Lau said the Fun Run has become increasingly popular all over the world, especially as a means to raise funds for various charities or to gain awareness for various causes.

“This is simply because the Fun Run is not about competing, it is about bringing a sense of community and camaraderie to its participants.

“The Fun Run has awesome events that help to connect people who care about the same cause as we all do,” he pointed out.

According to Lau, this was the second time that the National Sports Day is celebrated in Malaysia.

“The National Sports Day is an initiative by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, a proactive step towards transforming Malaysia into a sporting nation.

“This initiative is in tandem with the national agenda towards achieving Malaysia’s Vision 2020,” he added.

Meanwhile, the events lined up during the two-day National Sports Day (HSN) for Sibu Division held on Saturday and Sunday received overwhelming response from the people of Sibu.

The big turnout showed that the people strongly supported the call by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for Malaysians to take up sports as a ‘healthy lifestyle’.

The various activities held included 10,000 Steps, HSN Fund Ride, free medical screening, martial art performance, sports for the disabled, zumba, street soccer, telematches, 3-on-3 basketball competition, Jamilah dance contest and tchouk ball demonstration.

Besides that, the 2016 Rajang Taekwondo Club Invitation Championship jointly organised by SK Bandaran Sibu No.2 and Sibu Youth and Sports Department was held at Bukit Lima Indoor Stadium.

According to the chairman of Rajang Taekwondo Club, Thomas Tang, it attracted 312 participants from secondary schools from as far as Lawas, Bintangor and Meradong apart from Sibu itself.