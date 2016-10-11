GOF cripples illegal sand mining syndicate in Bau during Ops Libas

This photo-set shows GOF personnel being assisted by police during the operation. — Bernama photo

KUCHING: The General Operations Force (GOF) yesterday crippled a syndicate believed to have been actively carrying out illegal sand mining at Padang Pan in Bau near here for the past five months.

The raid, dubbed as ‘Ops Libas’ which commenced at 5am, saw four local men and an Indonesian, aged between 25 and 51, arrested,

while two excavators and three lorries worth RM821,800 were seized.

GOF 11th Battalion Commander Supt Soh Hock Seng said the raid was carried out after a two-week surveillance, adding that the syndicate is believed to have been receiving assistance from the locals.

Hock Seng said all suspects and seized items had been handed over to the state Land and Survey Department for further investigations.

He added that traffic summonses were also issued to three suspects for carrying loads and dangerous driving. — Bernama