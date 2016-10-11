High Court grants appeal over taxation

KUCHING: A High Court here has allowed an appeal by a ready-mixed concrete company over an issue on taxation.

The local manufacturer of ready-mixed concrete was initially tax audited by the State Inland Revenue Board (IRB) on its tax returns and accounts for assessments for the year 2001, 2002 and 2003.

Consequent to the tax audit, the IRB found that the company was not entitled to claim capital allowance and reinvestment allowance on the capital expenditures incurred on its plants and machinery used for the purpose of qualifying project in expanding its existing business, in respect of manufacturing ready-mixed concrete.

The IRB then withdrew and disallowed the company’s claim for such allowances.

The company was thus required to pay a substantial amount of additional tax plus the so-called Section 113 (2) penalty.

Not satisfied with IRB’s decision, the manufacturer submitted its appeal to the Special Commissioners of Income Tax (SCIT) to appeal against the additional assessments raised by the IRB.

The SCIT, after the trial hearing, unanimously dismissed the company’s appeal.

Aggrieved by the SCIT’s decision, the manufacturer proceeded to file its appeal at the Kuching High Court.

In the High Court, after having heard contentions, having perused and examined the lengthy written submission by both litigants, Justice Stephen Chung allowed the company’s appeal by ruling that SCIT’s decision in dismissing the company’s appeal was wrong in law.

The company is entitled to the capital allowance and reinvestment allowance claimed. The company was represented by lawyers from Messrs. Loke, King, Goh and Partners and they were assisted by tax consultant Lam Kam Wing.

The state IRB was represented by its legal officers from Kuala Lumpur.