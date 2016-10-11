Hundreds attend CXM 2016

MIRI: The CXM 2016 which came to a close last Sunday was a huge success with hundreds of fans of gunpla, cosplay, anime and games turning up to experience the vibrant celebration of Japanese pop-games culture.

Organised by Bintang Megamall and Naja Enterprise, the two-day celebration on Oct 8 and 9 was part of Bintang’s 20th anniversary celebration.

“We are overwhelmed with the fans from Miri and around the state as well as foreign countries coming here to support our event.

“Also not forgetting our sponsors – Miri City Council, redONE, Sushi King, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Golden Screen Cinemas, Indocafe, Asia Advertising, Meritz Hotel and Megalanes Bowling and others who supported our event,” said Allen Wong, Bintang’s event manager.

The fun-filled event comprised a myriad of activities including cosplaying contest, toys exhibition, live music, interactive workshop and sushi making and eating session.

It also featured Family Mascot Mania, a one-of-its-kind programme that featured many look-alike anime and cartoon mascots as well as superheroes characters.

“Meanwhile, we also like to express our special thanks to four international cosplayers Rinoa Kanzaki from Japan, Koyuki Yukihime from Thailand as well as Hakken and Taro from Malaysia for their special appearances, making our event extra memorable,” he said.