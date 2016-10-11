Land grants seized under ‘Ops Water’ worth RM30 mln

KOTA KINABALU: The value of the 127 land grants seized from the State Water Department deputy director is estimated to be about RM30 million.

The grants seized included those of housing land status, agriculture and commercial in a number of locations in Sabah.

According to a source, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had also received information regarding a few bank accounts of the deputy director and his director in three countries whereby investigations revealed that more than RM30 million had been transferred to their accounts.

Initial information found that the director had transferred about RM1 million to his overseas account, while the remaining balance is that of the deputy director.

To date, the MACC has recorded the statements of 40 witnesses in the ‘Ops Water’ investigation.

Those whose statements were taken yesterday were that of the deputy director’s family members and workers from a number of companies believed to be involved directly in the basic infrastructure construction projects worth more than RM3.3 billion.

MACC is expected to apply to extend the remand of all suspects, which expires tomorrow.

MACC deputy head commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki confirmed the information but would not comment further on the matter.