Locals air hopes, concerns about national budget

Chin Hui Sze Michelle Chung Diana Muring Padan Joash Kong

KUCHING: Many Sarawakians hope that with the Budget 2017 set to be tabled this Oct 21, it would propose measures aimed at reducing the cost of living that has been ballooning over the past several years.

In a poll by The Borneo Post yesterday, a number of respondents remained hopeful that the government would find ways to reduce the cost of living, particularly for middle-income earners.

Senior engineer Chin Hui Sze, 35, hoped that the government would introduce tax rebates for middle-income house buyers.

“Previously, they (government) introduced huge tax-rebate for first-time house buyers. Perhaps, they could reintroduce that to the middle-income earners who are buying their first houses. Give them tax rebates of up to RM50,000 in the following income tax year.

“The government mostly focuses on the low-income group and ignores the middle- income earners. However, the middle-income group is already going towards the low-income bracket (because of rising costs of living),” she said.

Environmental executive Michelle Chung, 32, opined that there was a need for better public transportation system in Sarawak, including better city-to-small town links.

“People in the low- to medium-income groups will not have to struggle to make ends meet while trying to pay and maintain cars that they can hardly afford these days, coupled with other financial obligations.

“If the buses are reliable, people will use them. It will also reduce traffic jams. With fewer cars on the roads, there will be less carbon footprints too,” she said.

Entrepreneur Diana Muring Padan, 35, pointed out that the high cost of living was affecting everyone.

“I hope the government would help lower the cost of living to encourage consumer spending. I also hope the government would be able to attract more tourists, as they dare to spend. I think our country’s tourism has been hard-hit the past few years, and I hope more efforts would be made to improve the situation. In addition, with lower cost of living and better livelihood, people don’t have to resort to crime.”

For freelance model Joash Kong, 25, his concern was more on career opportunities for youths in Sarawak.

“Career opportunities here are mostly through networking. Sometimes, you have to know somebody to get a job. This leaves many qualified people without opportunities. There should be allocations for a bigger job market and more job openings for locals. There should also be focus on making education opportunities more equal and affordable. I’m not talking about vocational training, but professional courses that youths are interested in but could not afford. The budget should have a provision to allow that to happen,” he said.