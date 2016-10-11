Meet Edith Cowan University and IES reps at MMS Education Fair today

KUCHING: Representatives of Edith Cowan University (ECU) and International Education Services Limited (IES) will meet prospective students and parents at Market Management Services Sdn Bhd (MMS) Education Fair here from 2pm-5pm today (Oct 11) and on Oct 16 (Sunday) from noon-5pm at Pullman Kuching.

ECU is located in Perth, Western Australia while IES is based in Brisbane.

IES has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, innovative educational products and services for all stakeholders in the international education sector.

IES commenced operations in 1997, initially delivering IES Foundation Year, a one-year course that prepares international students for undergraduate entry into the University of Queensland.

Since its first year, it has successfully prepared more than 5,000 students for university and continues to grow in popularity as well as attract high-quality students from more than 40 nations annually.

The course offers three versions across the academic calendar: Standard (intakes in February and August), Express (intakes in May and October) and Extended (intakes in January and June). While the same curriculum is taught across the three versions with the same graduate outcomes, each is tailored to best meet the needs of the diverse international student cohort.

Each student studies five subjects, comprising two compulsory subjects and three electives. Students choose electives to suit their preferred undergraduate programme. The curriculum was developed and quality assured in collaboration with the University of Queensland, ensuring that students are appropriately prepared for tertiary studies.

In addition to the academic programme, a range of student services and activities are available.

These include student counselling, academic career and study guidance, additional tutoring and housing assistance. Students are introduced to life in Australia through a calendar of extracurricular events.

When considering their subsequent success at undergraduate level, IES Foundation Year students compare favourably with domestic students. Graduates achieve higher grade point averages than other university students (both domestic and international) and return to their home countries ready to make significant contributions to their communities.

Upon completion of the Foundation Year programme, students may request a competency assessment to receive the accredited 30954QLD Certificate IV in University Preparation (CRICOS Course Code 075730A) which can be used to enter other universities in Australia.

IES has received a number of Queensland State Government awards recognising its exceptional client service, including the ‘Best Pathway Programme’ and ‘Outstanding International Student Support’ awards. IES has also received nominations for several industry awards including the ‘Lord Mayor’s Business Award’ for ‘Excellence in International Education Delivery’.

Meanwhile, ECU’s industry-relevant courses, supportive study environment and award-winning facilities are at the forefront of providing innovative education and training solutions.

ECU’s approach to higher education has been rewarded with a five-star rating for teaching quality for the eighth year in a row by ‘The Good Universities Guide 2017’.

Graduates also awarded the university a five-star rating for median-starting salary for the third year in row.

Courses available include arts and humanities, business and law, engineering and technology, medical and health sciences, nursing and midwifery, science, teacher education and performing arts.

MMS office is located at Block E, No 32 (2nd Floor), Taman Sri Sarawak Mall, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman (opposite Hilton Kuching) here.

For appointments, call 082-246795, 012-8089112 or 012-8085112.