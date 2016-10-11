Miri players top Borneo squash tourney

KUCHING: The private sector was urged to emulate the commitment of Cahya Mata Sarawak (CMS) Berhad towards developing talent in sports, particularly squash.

According to Youth and Sports Assistant Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, they could then play a useful role in helping the state to produce more sports talent.

He was speaking at the prize presentation for the 2nd CMS Borneo Junior Open squash tournament held at Sarawak Squash Centre at Jalan Diplomatik, here on Sunday.

The tournament attracted 200 players from all over Malaysia and other countries. This was reflected in the list of winners in the various categories.

In the Under-15 age-group, Sabahan Lee Duncan won the boy’s event while Kedah’s Wong Heng Wai was the girl’s champion.

Players from Miri – Martin Kueh and Ma Si Yi emerged as Under-17 boy’s and girl’s champions.