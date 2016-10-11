More dengue cases expected — Health Dept

SIBU: Dengue cases are expected to increase from late October till the year-end, based on the trends observed in recent years, states state Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim.

So far, six dengue-hit localities have been reported in the state, where various measures have been implemented to control the outbreak. The localities are located in Daro, Sarikei, Sibu and Dalat.

According to Dr Jamilah, the cumulative number of dengue cases in Sarawak as at Oct 8 this year stood at 2,206 – a 42-per cent increase over the rate recorded in the same period last year.

Overall, however, the number of cases in the state is showing a subtle downward trend on weekly basis.

“Overall, dengue cases in Sarawak are showing a downward trend from Week 33 (ended Aug 20), where the number (of cases) reduced to 33 from 49 in the previous week.

“The number of cases remained below 50 per week until Week 38 (ended Sept 24), after which it rose to 53 cases in Week 39 (ended Oct 1) due to the outbreaks in Daro and Dalat. In Week 40 (ended Oct 8), the number was reduced to 43 cases,” she observed, adding that there was no active dengue hotspot in Sarawak at the moment.

Nevertheless, Dr Jamilah called on members of the public to ensure that their premises and the surrounding areas would not become viable breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes.

“The two outbreak localities in Daro are Kampung Itol, where the outbreak was declared over on Oct 9; and Tanjung Manis Port.

“In Sarikei, the outbreak locality at Kampung Sungai Baji was declared over today (yesterday). As for Sibu, there are two localities – Kampung Hilir and Rumah Anthony at Ulu Durin Kiba, where the outbreaks should be declared over on Oct 11 (today) and Oct 12, respectively.

“In Dalat, the outbreak at Kampung Kut Muara should be declared over this Oct 13,” she told The Borneo Post in a statement.

Dr Jamilah was asked on the number of dengue outbreak localities detected in Sarawak so far, and whether the overall situation was still at alert level.

According to her, a dengue outbreak locality is one where there are two or more cases being reported from the same area within a period not exceeding 14 days; two or more cases happening within the period not exceeding 14 days in areas within a location range of 400m; or two or more cases (without taking into account the distance of places of stay between them) happening within the period not exceeding 14 days and have epidemiology relationships.

On measures taken to control dengue in these outbreak localities, Dr Jamilah said the department followed the standard operating procedures (SOP) such as mass-fogging in the identified areas as well as inspection on premises to search and destroy existing and potential Aedes breeding places; usage of larvicide at existing and potential Aedes breeding places; and also the setup of Active Case Detection (ACD) – a mechanism to detect any individual who developed signs and symptoms of dengue infection within the outbreak areas, but had yet to seek treatment.

Adding on, Dr Jamilah said the SOPs also covered health promotions, ‘gotong-royong’ (work parties) involving various government agencies and the district-level dengue outbreak technical committee meeting chaired by the district officer.

On fatality caused by dengue, Dr Jamilah said there had been six deaths reported so far this year.

Breaking the figures down, she said Sibu had the highest number at 1,239 cases; followed by Kuching with 196; Kapit (179); Kanowit (76); Bintulu (75); Miri (59); Song (39); Daro (36); Sarikei (32); Betong (24); Samarahan (23); Julau (21); Meradong (20); Belaga (20); Dalat (17); Asajaya (17); Pakan (16); Limbang (15); Tatau (14); Selangau (13); Saratok (12); Lubok Antu (11); Marudi (10); Matu (eight); Serian (six); Mukah (six); Simunjan (five); Bau (four); Lundu (four); and Lawas (two).