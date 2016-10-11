New Penghulu Evelyn wants to reach out to rural womenfolk

SIBU: Newly-minted Bawang Assan Penghulu, Evelyn Holly Sebom, hopes to reach out to rural womenfolk, especially young mothers in Bawang Assan constituency.

To achieve that, she said she would work closely with the longhouse chiefs as Bawang Assan is a large constituency covering Pasai, Bawang Assan and Igan areas.

Evelyn, 66, is the third woman penghulu in Sibu division, but is the first Iban lady in Sibu to be chosen as a penghulu.

Having served as a councillor in Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) from 1999 to 2009, she wants to help womenfolk have better awareness of their roles, including as a mother.

“I would like to focus on the womenfolk especially young mothers pertaining to proper upbringing of their children besides stressing on the importance of education.

“Among the responsibilities of young mothers are to bring up their children to know more about development especially in rural areas,” she added.

Being a mother of seven children and having many grandchildren, including two great grandchildren, she thanked the state government for according recognition to women.

“I would like to thank Sarawak government, because I think I am the first woman penghulu in Bawang Assan.

“So, I really appreciate what the government has done – the recognition of womenfolk,” she told reporters after the brief ceremony to present the appointment letter at Sibu Resident’s Office yesterday.

Besides Evelyn, Tie Hieng Kung also received his letter of appointment as Penghulu from Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee.

The brief ceremony was witnessed by Second Finance Minister and Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau and Temenggong Stanley Geramong.

Evelyn also gave a brief background about herself, including as chairperson of UPP Women Unit of Bawang Assan.

In religious activities, she is the past chairperson of local executive council of Methodist Church and was involved in Sarawak Iban Annual Conference for a few terms.

Meanwhile, Hii said currently there are three women penghulu in Sibu division, including Evelyn.