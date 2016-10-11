PWD says no compromise on quality of Marudi Road

MIRI: The Public Works Department is making every effort to expedite the upgrading of the Marudi Road but it will not compromise on the due processes of investigations and design to deliver a better, safe and more durable road than the present one.

Thus, Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil called for patience and understanding from the public, saying the contractor had already moved in to do the preliminary works although the negotiations were yet to be concluded.

He said this after a meeting with the Public Works Department and CMS he called to address the incessant public complaints on the perceived slow take-off of the RM77.4-million rehabilitation project approved by the state cabinet prior to the state election this year.

Penguang said he was deluged by public complaints on the poor state of the road and lack of visible physical works on the site, flooding and accidents.

“Accidents can happen anywhere and even Pan Borneo road has flooding incident, and all of us want to expedite this project but it cannot be done overnight but within 30 months from the letter of award,” he pointed out.

The Marudi assemblyman said the RM77.4 million approved by the state cabinet earlier this year was to rehabilitate the road built by the Armed Forces Engineering Corps to provide all-weather road connectivity under its Blue Ocean Strategy at a cost of over RM60 million and was handed over to PWD early this year.

“When the road was first completed under Jiwa Murni project, it took me only 45 minutes to reach Marudi, but it did not last as it became pothole-riddled, just like the Ba Kelalan road,” he said.

PWD director Zuraimi Sabki remarked that it is the department’s responsibility to ensure that the road will be better, more durable and yet cost-effective to provide a safe and comfortable ride for all.

In his message conveyed by Miri divisional engineer at the meeting, he said not allowing due processes of proper investigation and design to be carried out could make the road sub-standard again.

The department called on members of the public to be patient, saying efforts were already made to cut steep slopes and perform other preliminary works pending conclusion of the negotiations between the appointed design-and-build contractor CMS Roads Sdn Bhd.

The road design had just been concluded and the letter of award would be issued after the conclusion of negotiations between PWD and CMS Roads.

Although the letter of award was yet to be issued, both had responded to earlier requests to expedite the project and had carried out road maintenance and lowering of lowering of three steep slopes in July this year.

Penguang said he raised the issue again last week due to the incessant complaints by road users.

“I am not belittling anyone but I, as their elected representative, just want to see the project move,” he said.

He offered his assistance to facilitate the resolution of crop compensation issue for the remaining affected areas involving six smallholders and an oil palm plantation.

The assistant minister also urged them to refrain from obstructing the construction works but seek compensation through the proper channel.