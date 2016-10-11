Report highlights mismatch of grads to jobs

KUCHING: Youth underemployment is a salient issue affecting Malaysia’s economy, according to Penang Institute based in Kuala Lumpur (PIKL).

Last year, unemployment rate for those aged 20 to 24 stood at 9.3 per cent which was three times the national unemployment rate. Not surprisingly, those in this age group made up more than 40 per cent of total unemployed persons.

“At the same time, the gap between tertiary unemployment (which stood at 3.8 per cent in 2015) and the overall unemployment rate (3.2 per cent) has also grown over time. This highlights the growing problem of unemployed graduates in the country,” PIKL claimed through a press statement yesterday following the launch of a report on ‘Jobs and the Labour Market in Malaysia under the Economic Transformation Programme (ETP) 2011 to 2015” (The report).

One of the main reasons for the rise in graduate unemployment and underemployment is the mismatch between job qualifications and type of available jobs, PIKL reasoned.

The report also highlighted the downward wage pressures at the lower end of the salary distribution scale mainly due to absorption of low-skill jobs by foreign workers.

According to the report, 317,000 of 2.2 million new jobs created in the economy have been captured by the foreign workforce.

PIKL said out of the 1.6 million applications for jobs in the civil service last year only 1.9 per cent was successful, some of which only required SPM qualification or lower.

“Undersupply of high-skilled jobs, increasing informal and vulnerable employment and Increasing youth and graduate underemployment and employment are all symptoms of serious underlying problems in the jobs and labour market,” PIKL said, adding that Malaysia’s labour market was facing headwinds in terms of equitable job growth and economic opportunities.

The report, released on Oct 9, highlighted key issues that are delaying projected economic development as per the government’s ETP. These included low levels of high-skill jobs creation, an increasing proportion of the labour force in vulnerable and informal employment and rising youth and graduate unemployment and underemployment.

“Broadly speaking, there has been significantly inequitable job distribution across sectors and states. Based on official data and information from various industry sources, the report tracked labour market growth on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis between 2010 and 2015. It was found that, while job generation has improved significantly, employment opportunities are mostly focused in industries that typically require mid-low skill workers. By contrast, the growth of high-skill jobs largely slackened between 2010 and 201,”

“Since the launch of the ETP, 2.2 million net jobs have been created in Malaysia which is two-third of the ETP’s target of creating 3.3 million jobs by 2020. However, a majority of these jobs are concentrated in middle-to-low skilled occupations such as wholesale and retail, accommodation and social work activities. In addition, job creation targets for the education and financial sectors under the ETP have not been met,” PIKL said.

PIKL recommended steps like reducing the over-reliance on cheap foreign labour to settle some unemployment issues.

It also recommended that the government and private sector collaborate and devise a workable policy that will limit the number of foreign workers in the country according to a planned timeline including further increases in foreign workers levy.

“Reward companies in labour intensive industries that take the initiative to plough into R&D efforts and technological upgrades via a dedicated capital investment fund. Ensure greater industry-college linkages especially for the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) institutions which is one of the key areas of emphasis under the Malaysian National Education Blueprint 2013-2025.

Have more direct intervention in the education system to improve the quality of graduates, especially in terms of improving fluency in English, numerical skills and other soft skills,” PIKL suggested.

The full version of the report will be released on Penang Institute’s website next week.