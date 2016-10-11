RM60,000 prize money for 2017 Miri Marathon

MIRI: The 2017 Miri Marathon on March 19 will offer cash prizes totaling RM58,500.

Miri Marathon Association (MMA) said the event will feature four races namely the full marathon (42.195km), half marathon (21km), a 10km run and 5km fun run.

Registration fee is RM110 per entry for 42km, RM90 (21km), RM80 (10km) and RM60 (5km).

The fee is reduced for early birds who register and make payment up to October 31st this year.

The top three finishers in the full marathon stand to receive RM4000, RM3000 and RM2000 although cash prizes will be given out up to 10th position.

Top ten finishers among Malaysians will also win cash prizes.

Those who are interested can make online registration by logging on to http://mmamarathon/register/index.php.

MMA officials are targeting 5,000 runners as they strive to grow the event into a major marathon race in Sarawak and Borneo.