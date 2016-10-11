Robbers strike at new home

MIRI: Two knife-wielding masked men robbed a house at Luak in a 10-minute reign of terror early yesterday, taking advantage of the new housing area which was largely unoccupied.

In the 4am incident, only a woman and her three-year-old toddler were at home as her husband was away working in Niah.

Fortunately, no one was harmed. A team of police was immediately mobilised to the scene after being alerted.

It is learnt that the victim first heard suspicious noises from the kitchen. She was shocked to see two masked men clutching a machete and sickle attempting to break in via the kitchen door.

One of them smashed the kitchen window and chased after the woman, who ran to her room but failed to lock the door in time.

The robbers then demanded for valuables and cash before fleeing with a loot worth more than RM6,000.

A police report was later lodged at the central police station here.

The woman and her husband moved into the residential area after purchasing the house a month ago.

Most of the houses nearby are still unoccupied as it is a new housing area.