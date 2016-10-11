Sabah graft case: Remand extended for four suspects

The deputy director being brought to the court. The director of the state agency. The four suspects were a director and deputy director aged 54, businessman aged 55 and accountant aged 50.

KOTA KINABALU: Four men, including two senior officers of a government agency had their remand extended by the the Magistrate’s Court here today (Oct 11) to facilitate investigations into an alleged abuse of power.

Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun allowed the extension of remand on the four suspects applied by the investigating officer from the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) in her chambers.

The investigation falls under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The 54-year-old director was remanded for five days while the deputy director, 54, businessman, 55 and accountant, 50, were remanded for another seven days starting from today.

They were represented by counsels PJ Perira, Roland Cheng, Datuk Chau Chin Tang and Peter Marajin, respectively.