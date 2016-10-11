Sape maestro Jerry back in studio after long hiatus

KUCHING: Renowned sape player and recording artiste Jerry Kamit has come up with his latest single ‘Rindu Rindu Selalu’.

This marks Jerry’s return to the local recording industry, after more than eight years since his debut of hit songs ‘Flora’ and ‘Sayau Pemadu Sayau’.

Jerry said ‘Rindu Rindu Selalu’ will be included in a Ranyai Studio compilation album which also features ‘Anugerah Carta Sapa Juara 2015’ winner Melissa Francis.

On his new song, Jerry composed and wrote the lyrics for this power ballad while the musical arrangement was done by Cami Tan and produced at Ranyai Studio.

“I hope this new single will be well received by music lovers, especially followers of Dayak music industry,” he said at the launch of the single at Ranyai Cafe Smoke & BBQ Cafe recently.

The launching, attended by fellow recording artistes like Melissa Francis, Karen Libau and Gabriel Fairuz Louis, also doubled as the venue for the recording of the video clip.

There were also special acoustic performances by the invited artistes that night.

Jerry also said he has been busy with many assignments, including collaboration with the nation’s artistes for him to play the sape, as well as acting as a jury member for several competitions.

He is also a vocational training officer for the National Dual Training System in the field of music.

He has been a full-time musician with Sarawak Cultural Village since 1996, and he has won several international competitions including being part of the Malaysian team which won eight gold and two special awards at the 2009 World Championship of Performing Arts at Hollywood, United States of America.

For his various contributions to the state, he was conferred the Ahli Bintang Sarawak (ABS) in 2012 by the then Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Datuk Patinggi Abang Muhammad Salahuddin.