Sarex ensures readiness for incidents at sea — MMEA

Ismaili pointing to the areas that the participants of Sarex 2016 will be operating in as they work together to save a dummy victim. — Photo by Mohd Rais Sanusi Ismaili (seated centre) poses with heads of other participating departments and agencies and participants.

KUCHING: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is committed to ensuring its preparedness for any eventualities at sea.

As such, it has launched the Search and Rescue Exercise (Sarex) to boost the readiness of the country’s enforcement agencies in facing any incident at sea, including territorial encroachment by foreign fishing vessels.

Speaking at the launch of Sarex 2016 yesterday at Tun Abang Salahuddin Maritime Complex (Komtas) at Muara Tebas, its Sarawak director First Admiral Ismaili Bujang Pit said MMEA had set a 30-minute limit for action after receiving a report by mobilising its assets which should reach the location within two hours.

“In our Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), our response is within 30 minutes. This is why our response team must

always be prepared, with one or two boats on standby at all times. Within two hours, we must reach the area of incident,” he told reporters.

“If the area is further away, MMEA will notify the other ships that are close to the site,” he added.

He further said the exercise would also boost cooperation among the agencies involved as well as test and coordinate the communication methods in real situations.

“This is not our first exercise. We hold these exercises all year long. We hope this hones our skills and increase our efforts to serve the community,” said Ismaili.

There are 14 departments and agencies involved in the exercise – Royal Malaysian Navy, Royal Malaysian Air Force, Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Marine Police Team, PDRM Air Operations Force, Civil Defence Force (APM), Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Aviation Department, Marine Department, Meteorology Department, Environment Department, Welfare Department, Sarawak Rivers Board, Sarawak General Hospital and Syarikat Sapura.

“In October, the seas are rough. We estimate that eventualities can happen at any time so I hope our partners and friends are also prepared.”

He pointed out that the monsoon season in October and November would pose a higher risk to local fishermen besides exposing the state’s waters to encroachment by foreign fishing vessels.

“Maybe that is why we have intruders taking advantage of this. They may think that the enforcement authorities don’t go to sea in this weather,” said Ismaili.

When asked if foreign ships had sent out SOS to them, Ismaili said it had not happened in the Sarawak region.

“In all the five maritime zones, ours is the safest but we still must be prepared. Ships from Sabah and Brunei heading to Peninsular Malaysia go through our sea lanes. Robbery cases in the past are of ships trespassing into our area and causing incidents.”

The three-day Sarex began yesterday and will conclude tomorrow.

There are 13 assets involved in the exercise, including five from Maritime Malaysia, two from the Navy, two from the Maritime Department and one a piece

from Bomba, APM, Marine Police and PDRM Air Operations Force.