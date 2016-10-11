Second branch of supermarket up in smoke

SANDAKAN: A supermarket, a restaurant and an office located on a double-storey shoplot building at Gum-Gum off Mile 16 here were razed by fire early yesterday.

This was the second branch of Fung Ming Supermarket that went up in smoke after the first one at Mile 8 last month.

Its owner, Chin Kui Ming, was saddened and shocked that another of his supermarket branch had burned down.

The Sandakan Fire and Rescue Department received the distress call at 5.18am and sent 40 fire-fighers to the scene.

Gum-Gum assemblyman Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris visited the scene yesterday and expressed his sadness on the incident as some 50 workers from around Kampung Gum-Gum lost their jobs.

He advised shop operators to check their old and faulty electrical wires to prevent fire from happening.

“Shop operators may obtain advice from the Fire and Rescue Department,” he said.