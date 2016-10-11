Sg Passin to have RC-type pontoon next year

SIBU: Residents from six longhouses in Sungai Passin, Matu District, stand to benefit when their shared wooden boat-landing facility is replaced with a reinforced concrete (RC)-type pontoon next year.

Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad said about RM3.5 million had been approved for the project.

“Personnel from the Public Works Department and Land and Survey Department came to inspect the site recently. They will return on Oct 12 to meet the locals,” he said.

“I have told Sungai Passin community leader Penghulu Enggan Salleh to discuss with his charges to pick a location for the new pontoon.”

Safiee said this during Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi’s walkabout at Sungai Passin, located some two-hour speedboat ride from Sibu, on Friday.

The proposed pontoon would be similar to those here, he said.

“This means the longhouse residents no longer need to wade through mud to board or disembark from boats, especially during low tide.”

On development in the area, he said since the state election last May, RM375,000 worth of projects had been approved for Sungai Passin, excluding the pontoon initiative and a proposed road for Batang Lassa.

The approved projects included repairs of three jetties at Rumah Imba, Rumah Atoh and Rumah Akin.

Recently, the State Development Office approved RM200,000 for a 3km road connecting eight longhouses in Batang Lassa to a plantation road there.

The plantation road leads right up to a ferry point crossing Sungai Serban, he said.

“The road access will be built this year. Once completed, people from these eight will have direct access to Sibu.”

Also present were Matu District Officer Abdul Samat, Enggan and political secretaries to the chief minister Maurice Giri and Romeo Christopher Tegong.