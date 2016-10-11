Stop speculating on MACC’s ongoing probe on water officers – Musa

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman has advised people to stop speculating on the ongoing investigation by the

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on two top Sabah Water Department officers suspected of corruption and power abuse.

“This is an important investigation. Let the MACC do their job. Stop making endless statements and giving your opinions on what transpired,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Musa said the case should not be played out in the media as it could jeopardise the investigation.

“All parties concerned should extend their fullest cooperation so that the investigation can be conducted in a swift manner.

“Our focus should be on measures to improve the procurement process and overall delivery system,” he said.

On Oct 4, the MACC nabbed the director and deputy director of the State Water Department and seized RM114 million from them following allegations of graft. — Bernama