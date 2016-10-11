Sabah 

Stop speculating on MACC’s ongoing probe on water officers – Musa

Datuk Seri Musa Aman

Datuk Seri Musa Aman

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman has advised people to stop speculating on the ongoing investigation by the

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on two top Sabah Water Department officers suspected of corruption and power abuse.

“This is an important investigation. Let the MACC do their job. Stop making endless statements and giving your opinions on what transpired,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Musa said the case should not be played out in the media as it could jeopardise the investigation.

“All parties concerned should extend their fullest cooperation so that the investigation can be conducted in a swift manner.

“Our focus should be on measures to improve the procurement process and overall delivery system,” he said.

On Oct 4, the MACC nabbed the director and deputy director of the State Water Department and seized RM114 million from them following allegations of graft. — Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of