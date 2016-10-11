Talent carnival at MJC Batu Kawah for youth interaction

KUCHING: Members of the public are invited to attend the ‘Youth Carnival: Youth Got Talent 2016’ organised by Breakthrough Network Centre Berhad to be held at MJC Batu Kawah on Nov 19.

Public Health Assistant Minister Dr Jerip Susil who announced the event at a press conference held in Bangunan Baitulmakmur yesterday, said such an event is important to engage youths to be more active and to spend more time outside their homes.

“The whole intention of the event is for youths of all strata to gather and look at their potential and what their passion is all about,” said Dr Jerip who is also the Mambong assemblyman.

“We want youths, especially those who are marginalised in their surroundings to come out and spend a day at the carnival as we believe that it also can polish their communication skills by interacting with other youths,” he added.

Meanwhile, Breakthrough Network Centre spokesperson James Lee said among the programmes lined up for event is a singing and dancing contest, where registration is free but limited to the first 10 participants for each category.

“Other exciting programmes are a skateboard competition, big bike showcase, flea market and also food bazaar. There are also live performances staged by the professional Yoyo Team Sarawak and Bayu Kenyalang as well as a Cosplay performance,” Lee said.

Stalls for booths and the food bazaar are still available at RM50 (non- corporate) and RM100 (corporate).

The carnival, which will be officiated by Jerip himself, will also see a special appearance by local singing celebrity Gabriel Fairuz Luis who recently won the Best Dayak Singer award recently.

For further inquiries, contact Jadif at 0198270745 or Gabbie at 0128461216 or visit Breakthrough Network Centre on Facebook at www.facebook.com/breakthrough.org.my.