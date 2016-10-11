YMCA members visit Iban longhouse

SIBU: Twenty eight members from several affiliates of Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) on Sunday made their first visit to Rumah Helena Buga along Igan river in Penasu here.

The visitors were from YMCA of Singapore, Johor Baru, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Shanghai and Tainan in China and Metropolitan, Taiwan.

Second vice-president of YMCA Sibu Robert Lau Hui Yew and his members led the group to the 25-door longhouse, which is about a 30-minute drive from the town centre.

Upon arrival, they were warmly welcomed by the longhouse folk who entertained them with Iban traditional dances.

Later the visitors joined in the dances.

Before leaving, they were served various Iban traditional delicacies.

In his address, Lau lamented that conditions of infrastructure like roads in rural areas were way below those in cities where the visitors came from.

But he said this longhouse was fortunate to be supplied with water and electricity and could be accessed by road.

“There are still many longhouses in Sarawak which are inaccessible by road, what more to say about electricity and water supplies.

“So they are still very much depending on nature for sustainable living. And this, I think is a challenge for all leaders in Sarawak to uplift their living conditions,” he remarked.

On Sunday, the visitors participated in YMCA Sibu’s 45th anniversary celebration dinner themed ‘Strengthen Faith, Empower Youth’.