YMCA shines like a beacon in Sibu — Chief

Vincent (fourth right), flanked by Tay and organising chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew (third right), and others jointly cut the cake to mark the 45th anniversary of Sibu YMCA. Vincent and Tay (left) exchanging souvenirs. With them is organising chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew. Vincent blows out the candles on the cake at the gathering.

SIBU: The commitment of leaders and members of Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) Sibu to serve instead of being served has been an extremely rewarding experience for everyone in the organisation.

Its president Temenggong Dato Vincent Lee Ming said the voluntary body had been blessed with men with vision, energy and ability since its establishment 45 years ago.

“These are the strengths that the association will strive to enhance and preserve,” he said at YMCA Sibu’s 45th anniversary celebration here on Sunday.

Although YMCA Sibu was registered on Nov 25, 1972, it became active only in 1974 when the first board of directors was formed.

Vincent said under the leadership of the late Chieng Hie Kwong, the institution actively promoted youth-related activities.

On Jan 17, 1976, the late Datuk Robert Lau Hoi Chew was elected president of YMCA Sibu. Under his tenure, many fund-raising projects and annual programmes were held.

In the early 1980s, the association had a centre of its own at Sie Poi Kieng Road. In 1986, Robert took up the challenge to build a multi-storey YMCA centre. Much later, a piece land at KM33 off Oya Road was bought for the setup of a training centre and a fully-equipped resort. That initiative was completed in 1995.

“As we approach our 50th anniversary celebration, which is merely five years away, our biggest challenge must be on how YMCA Sibu can stay relevant to the changing needs of society and also remain strong in faith and young and creative in spirit.”

National Council of YMCA Malaysia president Dato Daniel Tay and delegates from the peninsula, Singapore, Taiwan and Shanghai were among those present.