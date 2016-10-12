126 Malaysians graduate from Siemens programmes

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 126 Malaysians graduated from the Siemens Mechatronics Systems Certification Programme (SMSCP) and Siemens Industrial Training Programme (SITRAIN) recently.

In a press statement yesterday, Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) CEO Datuk CM Vignaesvaran said one of the initiatives to build a strong vocational and apprenticeship culture based on the German model is through the National Dual Training System, which is an industry-oriented training programme that combines workplace and institutional training.

“School leavers or existing workers who meet the criteria can be offered as apprentices by a sponsoring company to undergo training,” he said.

Vignaesvaran said all the graduates are currently employed.

“I am very optimistic that with their professional qualifications, this batch of skilled workforce can always look forward to raising the productivity of the industry,” he said.

The graduation ceremony was held by Siemens authorised training provider and education partner Talent Development (M) Sdn Bhd.

Both SMSCP and SITRAIN are fully supported by HRDF, an agency under the Ministry of Human Resources.

The two industrial programmes, which have been developed from over 25 years of teaching and learning methods in Siemens technical schools in Germany, are recognised by industries worldwide.

Mechatronics systems are a combination of three engineering fields – electrical, mechanical and computer engineering –which play an ever-increasing role in technology and are present in almost every aspect daily life.

The highly-acclaimed SMSCP is awarded by Siemens’ renowned Akademie Technik in Berlin.

Delivered by Talent Development to upskill the industrial workforce, SMSCP is recognised by large and small companies, industrial organisations and associations, schools and government agencies.

SITRAIN, also available at Talent Development, offers a wide range of industrial automation courses to ensure its students graduate with the necessary know-how alongsideadequate knowledge of the industrial requirements.

The programme helps industries to maximise productivity, cost reduction and optimisation of processes.

Ministry of Human Resources deputy secretary-general Dr Mohd Gazali Abas officiated at the event.

Among those present were German Embassy in Malaysia Economic, Commercial and Environmental Affairs counsellor Jens Brinckmann; Siemens Malaysia senior vice-president and head of the Digital Factory and Processes Industries & Drives Division Adam Lee; and Talent Development (M) Sdn Bhd CEO RA Thiagaraja.