54-year-old creates buzz over kelulut honey

KUCHING: Pak Sabri Ali, 54, is walking for the bees.

This ambassador for kelutut honey departed Damai Central early yesterday morning – on foot, of course – at a brisk pace with The Waterfront Hotel here, 40.2km away, as his destination.

He was sent on his way by Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) Sarawak director Mohammad Noor Adros Yahya.

The Sarawak leg of this walk-tour consists of three parts which began with a 37.7km walk in Sibu on Oct 9. The second part from Damai Central to The Waterfront Hotel took place yesterday while the third part covering 37.1km from The Waterfront Hotel to Bau Civic Centre will take place on Oct 12.

Sabri, who is from Kemaman, Terengganu, started his walk on Oct 8 from Taman Botani Negara Shah Alam, Selangor. He is scheduled to end up at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) in Serdang, Selangor on Dec 4.

This year, he will attempt 2,000km across 14 states in 55 days. Sabri is no stranger to the Kelutut Walk. Last year, he covered 1,640km through 12 states in 35 days, while in 2014, he walked 1,700km through 12 states in 40 days.

This Malaysian record-breaking attempt is part of the promotion drive for the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Show (Maha), the leading agricultural show of its kind in Malaysia.

Maha 2016 is an 11-day biennial event which will be held from Dec 1-11 this year in Serdang, Selangor.

The 2016 edition, which will promote agriculture and agro-based industries, will take place together with the Farmers, Livestock Producers and Fishermen’s Day (HPPNK) programme.