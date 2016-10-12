83 soldiers injured in the line of duty honoured at special ceremony

Raja Mohamed Affandi and 3rd Division commander Mej Jen Hasagaya Abdullah (centre) helping to push wheelchairs of former soldiers during the 83rd Armed Forces Day at Terendak Camp, Sungai Udang. — Bernama photo

MELAKA: Eighty-three Malaysian soldiers who were injured while in service were honoured at a special ceremony at the Terendak Camp here yesterday to appreciate their sacrifices for the country.

The ceremony, which was attended by Army chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor, was part of the Malaysian Armed Forces Day celebrations. Armed Forces Day was celebrated on Sept 16 this year.

Raja Mohamed Affandi hailed them as heroes who were willing to risk their lives for the country.

“If given the opportunity to them once again, they will not look back to remember their tragic incidents, but will continue to wear the uniform with pride.

“I thank all these national heroes for their bravery in defending the country’s sovereignty,” he told reporters after officiating at the ceremony.

Asked about his expectations on the 2017 Budget for the army, Raja Mohamed Affandi said that he hoped that the government would give the best for Malaysian Armed Forces personnel who are still serving or had retired, especially to those with disabilities. — Bernama