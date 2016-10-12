90:10 on the horizon

Based on present trend, Fatimah says Sarawakians will soon make up 90 pct of State’s teachers

KUCHING: Sarawak is on track to achieve its target of having Sarawakians make up 90 per cent of its teachers.

According to Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah, as of now, Sarawakians constitute 88.7 per cent (37,177) of teachers in the State with teachers from Peninsular Malaysia (4,738) making 11.3 per cent of the total.

In May this year, it was reported that 81 per cent of teachers in the State were Sarawakians.

“Before this, it was agreed that by 2018, 90 per cent of the teachers in the State would consist of Sarawakian teachers and 10 per cent teachers from other states. So we are on track (to achieve the 90 per cent target),” she said after chairing a meeting on the progress report of the 90:10 policy at her office here yesterday.

Fatimah, who is the minister in charge of education in the state, stated that currently, most Peninsular Malaysians teaching in the State were from Kelantan.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had announced during the Malaysia Day celebration last year in Kota Kinabalu that 90 per cent of teaching positions in the State would be filled by locals within three years as part of measures to empower Sarawak and Sabah.

Meanwhile, Fatimah clarified on an article published by The Borneo Post with the title ‘7 school fires in 7 months’.

“Actually, out of the seven, two of the school buildings burnt – SK Durin and SK Lawas – were empty buildings and not used. So actually five were in use.

“The picture will be a little different if we say five buildings burnt compared to seven because two buildings were not in use.”

As to the cause of the fire, Fatimah said based on investigation conducted by the Fire and Rescue Department, four of the five incidents were due to short circuit.

Among those present during the press conference were Assistant Minister of Welfare and Community Wellbeing Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Assistant Minister of Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.