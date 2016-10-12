Auxiliary cop nabbed for false viral post

A photo posted to the Facebook group shows burnt motorcycles at the plantation in the aftermath of the gang fight between the workers. Datuk Dev Kumar

KUCHING: An auxiliary policeman for a plantation in Gedong, Simujan was hauled up by police over his viral posting on Facebook, which claimed that a gang fight between foreign workers at his workplace resulted in one death.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the 43-year-old man was questioned yesterday and had his mobile phone seized following a police report lodged against his false Facebook posting, with the case now being probed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The police would like to warn netizens not to spread rumours or post false information that could cause unnecessary fear in the community.

“We will not hesitate to take action against individuals who spread such rumours or post false information online,” he stressed.

He went on to assure the public that the Oct 9 fight between two ethnic Indonesian groups at the plantation was an isolated case and has been contained, with no one killed as alleged in the posting.

“One person was injured and he has been interviewed by CID personnel in Simunjan. There have also been several arrests made in connection with the incident,” added Dev Kumar.

The posting by the auxiliary policeman, which included several photos, was sent to a Facebook group stating that the fight involved Indonesian workers of Bugis and Timorese descent, which resulted in the death of a Timorese worker.

He had also warned members of the group against going to the plantation for their own safety.

It is understood that the person responsible for the posting has been an auxiliary policeman since October 2014 and was brought in for questioning by police at 3.30pm from his house in Gedong.