Body of new-born baby found on plane in Indonesia

JAKARTA: The body of a new-born baby has been found in the toilet of a plane after it arrived in Indonesia from Doha, with police waiting to question a female passenger, an official said yesterday.

The grim discovery was made late Sunday by cleaners as they moved through the Qatar Airways flight after its arrival at the main international airport serving Jakarta.

The foetus was estimated to be between five and seven months old, airport police spokesman Endang Sutrisna told AFP. Staff found it wrapped in tissue paper in a toilet.

A female passenger – an Indonesian migrant worker – was taken for a medical checkup before being transferred to a police hospital in East Jakarta for further tests.

Officials did not say what relationship she had to the baby.

“If the results of the doctor’s examination shows she is fit for questioning, then she will be brought to the airport police to answer inquiries, and account for her (alleged) actions,” Sutrisna said. — AFP