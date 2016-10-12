Club inviting arm wrestlers for charity event

SaSa president Matthew Barin and Premier 101 Community Club president Billy Teng (standing, fifth and sixth left, respectively) join Kee (fourth right), representative of sponsor Estrella Beer, Peter Wong (fifth right) and other committee members to promote the charity arm-wrestling challenge. Club members trying out the sport.

KUCHING: The Premier 101 Community Club in collaboration with Sarawak ArmSport Association (Sasa) will organise its first ever arm wrestling charity competition from Oct 28-30.

Premier 101 Commercial Centre along Jalan Tun Jugah here will be the venue for the tournament with three categories – Men’s A (Above-75kg), Men’s B (Under-75g) and Women’s Open.

Forms can be obtained from committee chairman Stephen Kee (011-1899 9888) or committee member Huang Chee Yang (011-5508 2133).

Each entry must include the registration fee of RM30 and should reach the secretariat by Oct 21.

Every registered contestant will also receive a free T-shirt.

Organisers have already received more than 100 entries so far.

“It is open to all Malaysians and we have set a target of hosting 220 contestants. We would love to receive more as this is a charity event, from which parts of the proceeds would be channelled to an orphanage of choice.

“We also strive to make arm-wrestling more known in Sarawak. In fact, it is a globally recognised sport with a history of over 100 years, having also been included in the Asian Games as a formal event,” a club spokesman said, while reminding all contestants to bring along their Mykad during registration.

Cash prizes will be given up to the 8th position with RM1,000 each for the champions of the two men’s categories and RM500 for the women’s winner.