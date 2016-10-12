Sarawak 

Coffee shop worker injured in two-vehicle collision

A crowd of curious onlookers at the scene.

BINTULU: A coffee shop worker identified as Susiyanti Tinus, in her 30s, was injured after two vehicles were involved in an accident in front of the premises at Taman Sri Dagang yesterday.

The woman was taken by surprise after one of the vehicles rammed into her while she was moping the floor.

She suffered injuries to her chest and waist and was rushed to Bintulu Hospital.

The Fire and Rescue Department here received a distress call at 3.52pm and dispatched seven personnel to the scene.

It is understood that the two drivers fled the scene after the incident.

 

