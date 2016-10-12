Cops end serial budget hotel robber’s spree

KUCHING: The crime spree of a serial budget hotel robber came to an abrupt halt early yesterday morning when he was nabbed by a CID taskforce at an inn here.

The 32-year-old suspect, who was high on drugs at the time of his arrest, was caught by a team led by ASP Austin Patrick Angkon at the Central Park commercial centre at 12.35am following a detailed observation of the pattern of his crimes.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar, who confirmed the arrest in a statement yesterday, said the serial robber’s crime spree began on Oct 2, when he held up a budget hotel at Jalan Lapangan Terbang.

“He went to the counter on the pretext of booking a room but then took out a machete and pointed it at the female receptionist and forced her to hand over RM1,900 cash and two mobile phones before fleeing,” he said.

Dev Kumar said the second robbery occurred three days later at 3.25am at another budget hotel at Taman Satria Jaya BDC, when the same suspect – armed with a machete – forced a female receptionist to surrender RM1,500 and a mobile phone.

The third, fourth and fifth cases all took place on Oct 7 at 2.20am, 5.30am and 7.25am, when he robbed budget hotels located at Jalan Padungan, Jalan Song Thian Cheok, and Jalan Lapangan Terbang respectively.

Those three cases saw him escaping with a laptop, three mobile phones, as well as RM500 in total.

Coincidentally, the budget hotel at Jalan Lapangan Terbang was the same premises which the suspect had robbed at the beginning of his crime spree on Oct 2.

The sixth robbery took place on Oct 8 at a budget hotel at Rock Road, when the suspect again pretended to ask for the cost of a room.

This time, however, an accomplice suddenly appeared and swung a machete at the female receptionist, who lifted her arms to protect herself and was struck on her palm by the machete, which resulted in her receiving 18 stitches at the hospital for her wound.

The serial robber and his accomplice, meanwhile, stole RM200 and fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The seventh and final case saw the suspect changing his modus operandi slightly when he held up a bakery at Taman Satria Jaya BDC on Oct 9 just as employees were preparing to close the shop for the day at 9.30pm.

“The suspect rushed in with a machete, causing one staff (member) to flee and another to hide in the toilet. The suspect banged on the toilet door and forced the staff (member) to come out before making her surrender RM2,700 in cash from the counter drawer,” said Dev Kumar.

The state CID chief went on to congratulate members of the taskforce, led by Kuching CID chief DSP Lim Bak Phai, who had been working day and night to identify the suspect and bring an end to his crime spree.