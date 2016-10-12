Exhibition highlights role of women in sustainability drive

KUALA LUMPUR: A month-long exhibition to acknowledge female policy-makers and social entrepreneurs in the country is currently held at the National Visual Arts Gallery here.

The ‘Female Faces and Malaysia Sustainable Cities’ exhibition which was officially launched yesterday, features 21 women who are considered important players in defining and implementing sustainable development goals in the government, private sector and community level.

Coming from various backgrounds, they include National Council of Women’s Organisations Malaysia (NCWO) president Tan Sri Dr Sharifah Hapsah Syed Hasan Shahabudin; Mercy Malaysia founder Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood and public health educator and TV host June Low.

The exhibition is a high impact, joint collaboration effort between Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

“This exhibition represents Malaysian women’s efforts covering broad aspects of sustainability in Malaysian cities,” UTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Wahid Omar told reporters at the launch of the exhibition.

It exhibits the outcome from MIT-UTM Malaysia Sustainable Cities Programme (MSCP) which studied sustainable city development efforts in Malaysia and in the process, captured the role of women as agents of change. The cities surveyed under the MSCP initiative were Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Putrajaya, Georgetown and Kuching. — Bernama