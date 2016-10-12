Fatimah: DLP to be implemented in 116 schools next year

KUCHING: A total of 116 schools in the state, including nine conforming secondary schools, have received approval from the Education Ministry to implement the Dual-Language Programme (DLP) next year.

The nine secondary schools are SMK Kuching High here; SMK Tiong Hin, SMK Tung Hua, SMK Chung Hua, SMK Kwong Hua and SMK Chung Chen in Sibu; SMK Chung Hua in Miri; and SMK Kai Chung and SMK Tong Hua in Meradong.

Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said these schools would be the second group implementing DLP, after the first group of 67 schools this year.

“A total of 116 schools have received approval to implement DLP next year. Three more have applied and have been recommended by the Education Department but have yet to receive approval,” she said after having chaired a meeting on the progress report of the ‘90:10 Policy’ at her office here yesterday.

With the approval, Fatimah said the schools would use English as the medium of instruction to teach Science, Mathematics as well as technical subjects such as Science and Technology.

“The schools themselves must be willing and ready before they can apply to implement DLP. The parents must be consulted and teachers must be ready to teach the subjects in English as the medium of instruction.”

Fatimah said some applications from schools to implement DLP last year were turned down by the Education Ministry.

“This year, with the policy used by the ministry, there will be more schools that are going to adopt DLP for teaching.”

She noted that when DLP was initiated, only a few schools were chosen to implement the programme.

“We know that there is also an increase in the number of schools now that want to have that policy at school but the final say will be by the ministry. The ministry will look at the overall scenario.

“The conforming schools are like SMK Kuching High. These are conforming schools whereby the curriculum is the same and in terms of medium of instruction, it’s actually Bahasa Malaysia. They have board members but they conform in terms of curriculum.”