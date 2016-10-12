Food major constituent of municipal wastes

KUCHING: Food waste is a major constituent of municipal wastes in Sarawak.

It comprises waste produced during food production, processing, wholesale, retail and preparation, as well as meal leftovers and expired foods.

Food and garden wastes are classified as organic matter of the municipal wastes by Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) apart from plastic, papers and others collected from households, commercial and industrial sources. They are disposed at landfills.

NREB deputy controller Justine Jok Jau Emang said based on their 2015 Report, about 2,187 metric tonnes per day of municipal wastes were collected and sent to landfills in Sarawak.

He said of the total, food and garden waste constitute the highest, contributing to about 40 per cent or 874.8 metric tonnes per day.

This is followed by paper, which contributed to about 19 per cent or 415.53 metric tonnes per day, plastic (16 per cent or 349.92 metric tonnes)and others (25 per cent or 546.75 metric tonnes).

Jok said domestic and commercial wastes were normally dumped at either open dumping sites or sanitary landfills throughout the state while construction wastes, woods and others were disposed at specific dumping grounds.

Construction wastes include waste arising from construction work such as construction, renovation, demolition, land excavation and road works.

Of the total daily amount of municipal wastes collected, Jok said some 813.39 metric tonnes were disposed at open dumping sites, 1,023 metric tonnes at sanitary landfills and 347.67 metric tonnes at specific waste dumping grounds.

He said there were eight sanitary landfills and 37 open dumps covering a total area of about 399.18 hectares in Sarawak.

“So far, there are only two Integrated System Waste Management (ISWM) facilities in the state for both municipal wastes and scheduled wastes (including chemical or hazardous and pathological scheduled wastes) in operation now.

“There are the Kuching Integrated Waste Management Plant in Mambong and ISWM Maskat in Bintulu,” he said.

Chemical or hazardous wastes comprise substances specified as posing a possible risk to health or the environment while clinical waste consists of waste generated from various healthcare, laboratory and research practices.

These wastes should be managed properly to minimise danger to public health of risk of pollution to the environment.