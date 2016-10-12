Foreign drug trafficker sentenced to death

KUCHING: The High Court here yesterday sentenced an Indonesian woman to death for trafficking 6.61kg of methamphetamine at the Kuching International Airport two years ago.

Judge Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang found Eva Sylviana, 49, guilty under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for a mandatory death sentence.

A shocked Eva cried in the dock upon hearing the decision.

On Oct 5, 2014 at 12.30pm, the authorities found the drugs inside a compartment of her luggage containing platform heels.

She had been on board a flight from Hong Kong and then transited in Kuala Lumpur before arriving here.

Following her arrest, an Indonesian man was also detained and charged with trafficking 3.13kg of methamphetamine.

Wahyuddin, who is related to Eva, is currently being tried under the same Section for allegedly committing the offence at a Jalan Tun Jugah hotel on Oct 6.