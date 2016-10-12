High Speed Rail may be positive catalyst to Sunway’s long term prospects

KUCHING: Sunway Bhd’s (Sunway) housing development, Sunway Iskandar is set to benefit from the KL-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) and as such a potential positive long term catalyst to Sunway Iskandar’s prospects.

Following a meeting between Sunway’s management and the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research), it was revealed that Sunway’s management believes that the KL-Singapore HSR will be a game changer to Iskandar Malaysia as one of the HSR stations will be located within the housing development.

“Moreover, there will also be a shuttle service between Iskandar Puteri and Singapore under the masterplan of HSR where customer, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) facilities will be located at the stations to reduce hassle and shorten traveling time of passengers,” reported the research arm in a note.

This has increased impact on Sunway’s long term prospects due to Sunway’s current high exposure in Johor as the group’s remaining gross development value (GDV) of RM30 billion from Johor land makes up 61 per cent of it’s total remaining GDV.

Meanwhile, MIDF Research does concur with this outlook, the research arm also believes that the outlook for property market in Johor will remain subdued at this immediate juncture and may weigh on Sunway’s property sales outlook.

Turning towards current sales, it was observed that its management has been successful in maintaining it’s sales target of RM1.4 billion for financial year 2016 (FY16) in spite of registering 44 per cent of it’s full year sales target in the first half of FY16.

On a regional front, the research arm noted that Sunway remains committed in increasing its property exposure in Singapore with the recent land banking exercise in Achorvale Lane.

In addition to Sunway’s other three on-going projects in Singapore which has a total GDV of S$1.6 billion, the Achorvale Lane project is expected to contribute a GDV of S$520 million.

The selling price of the project would be at an average of S$850 per square feet (psf) against land purchase price of S$355psf. As such, the research arm expects a healthy take up rate for the project due to the affordability of the selling price.

Additionally, Sunway has managed to fully sell phase one of its Tianjin Project in China which has a total GDV of RM300 million. Its second phase is expected to launch in the near future.

Looking forward in launches, Sunway’s management discussed their plans to launch several properties with a total GDV of RM400 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16). These properties include the Sunway Geo Residence 3, Velocity offices, Sunway Iskandar landed residences, and various others.

“Nevertheless, we reckon that the project kickoff of HSR can be a long-term catalyst to Sunway,” opined the research arm.

As such, the research arm has decided to maintain their ‘neutral’ stance on Sunway but with an upgraded target price of RM3.25 from RM3.07.