SEREMBAN: The Flood Information Management System or Infobanjir application can now be accessed through smartphones, beginning yesterday.

Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said the system replaces the manual method of managing flood statistics.

“The system was developed by the Marang District Community Welfare Office of the Terengganu Community Welfare Department (JKM) in 2013 and was used in the state in 2014.

“We feel it should be extended throughout the country, especially for smartphone uses as it is effective in facilitating the management of flood statistics,” she told reporters after the closing ceremony of the JKM Innovation Day here yesterday.

Azizah said the system enabled the public to obtain information relating to flood victims and location of evacuation centres.

“The public can also get information on road closure, emergency telephone numbers as well as water level at respective locations. This innovation will make the process of managing floods easier compared to the manual method which requires forms to be filled up,” she said.

She said JKM not only provides services to help the public but also continues to improve such services. — Bernama