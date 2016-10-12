Integrated system gives agencies access to info on marriage registrations

KUCHING: An integrated system for the state National Registration Department (JPN) and Majlis Adat Istiadat known as ‘myIdentity System’ will be up and running in a month’s time, facilitating the access to information on marriage registrations in Sarawak.

Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said the integration of systems would prevent untoward incidents that might affect the registration of children as citizens.

“There must be integration between JPN and Majlis Adat Istiadat, so that whoever got married under ‘Adat’ (customary) ceremony and registered with Majlis Adat Istiadat would have their status reflected on the system, which can be accessed by JPN.

“This allows for cross-checking to prevent incidents such as marrying twice and also to protect the rights of spouses and children.

“The way forward is the sharing of information through myIdentity System,” she told reporters after having chaired a special working committee here yesterday.

Fatimah said the system was important in view of many cases of couples marrying under the ‘Adat’ ceremony.

She cited the recent case of Rika Herline – born in 1999 to a Sarawakian father and an Indonesian mother who got married under Adat ceremony a year before she was born. Her parents only registered their marriage in 2005. Rika had to stop schooling because she did not possess a Mykad.

The minister explained that the solution to Rika’s case, after much discussion, was that her parents had to register their marriage under Majlis Adat Istiadat.

“Usually if a child is born out of the marriage institution, the citizenship assumes that of the mother. However, Rika’s parents did get married under Adat ceremony before she was born. That makes her a citizen.

“The reason why Rika could not get a Mykad was because her parents’ marriage ceremony under Majlis Adat Istiadat was not captured on the JPN system because there was no integration.

“The marriage is deemed valid because it was done under Adat ceremony, but now the couple must go back to Majlis Adat Istiadat and get their marriage registered as soon as possible to rectify the problem.

“Once they have registered their marriage, she (Rika) can get her Mykad in a month’s time, according to JPN,” she said.

According to Fatimah, in Sarawak marriages under Majlis Adat Istiadat are recognised. In this respect, she advised couples to register their Adat marriages with the Majlis Adat Istiadat.

Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Gazali, Assistant Minister for Welfare and Community Wellbeing Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and state JPN director Jasni Jubli were among those present.