Lions’ programme benefits pupils, villagers

A nurse helps Nanta to check his blood sugar level.

KAPIT: Lions Club International District 308 A2 held a rural health programme at Rumah Sebastian Tambi, Nangka Bangkit, Katibas recently.

Some 360 residents of five longhouses and SK Nanga Bangkit pupils benefited from the programme.

“Through this outreach rural health programme, Lions and health agencies are not only able to reach the people but bring the services to the people right at their doorstep, so they don’t have to go to town to seek healthcare services,” said organising chairman Dr Sia Tih Kong.

He said the next event is planned for Belaga District, to reach out to the Penan community there.

In his welcoming speech, Tuai Rumah Sebastian Tambi thanked the organisers on behalf of the longhouse folk.

“It’s not easy to come here by a two-hour longboat journey up the Katibas River.

“You made it and my people are indeed happy with the services you brought to our longhouse.

“I hope this is not the only one, but in future some more to promote rural health,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi launched the programme.

