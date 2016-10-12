‘Manpower shortage at Kuching Resident’s Office to be addressed soon’

KUCHING: The Ministry of Local Government will address the lack of manpower issue at the Kuching Resident’s Office in order to provide better administrative service delivery.

Its minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said the matter would be brought up to the cabinet so that a benchmark for the Kuching Resident’s Office could be formulated.

“The office is short of manpower even though they are able to perform their duties well.

“We will bring this matter to the cabinet and the chief minister,” he said during the presentation of a letter appointing Tan Joon Poi as a Temenggong for the Chinese community by Kuching Resident Shukarmin Chasemon yesterday.

Dr Sim added that the Resident’s Office was popular with people needing all sorts of administrative services.

“However, the lack of manpower is among the main problems faced in carrying out administrative works which comprise a wide range of services.”

The Kuching Resident’s Office has jurisdiction over Kuching, Bau, Lundu and Sematan districts which have large populations.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim congratulated Tan over his appointment as Temenggong for Kuching Chinese community.

Tan meanwhile expressed his gratitude towards the state government for entrusting him to take up such a responsibility.

“For me, this is continuity of service to the community,” said Tan, who has been a politician for more than 20 years and has served as Batu Kawah assemblyman.

Shukarmin, meanwhile, hoped that Tan’s appointment would help to ease the delivery of administrative services to the people of Kuching.