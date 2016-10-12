Man’s remains found in stomach of crocodile

Crocodile hunters dragging the 13.5 feet beast onto a vehicle. A severed human leg was found inside the stomach of the crocodile.

KUDAT: The remains of a 44-year-old man were found inside the stomach of a 13.5-foot giant crocodile on Monday morning.

The victim was dragged into the water by the crocodile when he went fishing with two friends at Marudu River last Friday.

His friends tried to rescue the victim but to no avail.

The beast was captured by two crocodile hunters who laid traps along Marudu River, four kilometres away from Kota Marudu town.

After four days since the victim went missing, the massive reptile was finally captured at 6am on Monday.

The crocodile hunters immediately called the police and notified the Wildlife Department before killing the beast in Tuaran later that afternoon.

The remains of the victim, including a severed human leg, were found inside the stomach of the crocodile.