Micro-businesses hope for incentives under Budget 2017

KUCHING: Micro-business operators such as family-owned businesses and retail shops, are hoping that Budget 2017 would have something for them.

India Street Pedestrian Mall Management Committee chairman Dato Wee Hong Seng said current subsidies were more for the small and medium industries (SMIs) and they did not include the micro-businesses.

“The government looks more into the SMI when giving out subsidies, but neglects the micro-businesses. The upcoming budget should look into this as well,” he said.

“For example, the purchase of a new cash register, software or engaging an accountant should be exempted from Goods and Services Tax (GST). All these expenses add on to their expenditures. I think we are collecting for the government’s behalf, why are they adding it to us … (GST), it’s been implemented for a while but it is never too late,” he said via a phone interview.

He said due to the minimum wage, GST and the economy being quite weak, even retail businesses were facing hardship.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Sarawak Chapter chairman Chris Kon hoped to see tax exemption for tour coaches and GST-waiver for domestic tourism.

He also hoped that tour operators would enjoy double deduction incentive for staff training in order to achieve higher productivity, efficiency and professionalism.

“We hope the budget would look into promoting inbound tourism by offering investment tax allowance to those who invest in tourism attractions, and also tax incentive for investment in travel softwares,” he said.

Association for the Educational Development of Iban Language president Dr Lambat Lindong, meanwhile, hoped that the budget would be people-friendly and continue to support associations in carrying out their activities.

“Due to the rising costs of living, I also hope that the budget would help ease some of the burden, especially those from low and middle income groups.”

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is also Finance Minister, will table the 2017 Budget this Oct 21.