Miri Hospital launches ‘Patient Safety Goals’ campaign week

MIRI: Over 200,000 cases involving patient safety, grouped in six categories, were recorded in the country in 2015.

The categories are; medication error, adult patient fall, paediatric patient fall, transfusion error, surgery with unintended retained foreign body and wrong surgery.

“Even though the number looks huge it may be just the tip of an iceberg as many cases were unreported in non-government hospitals.

“Hence, the implementation of Malaysian Patient Safety Goals (MPSG) which is meant to stimulate healthcare organisations to improve key patient safety areas as well as patient safety in general,” said deputy director of Miri Hospital Dr Alice Tiong Min Lee at the opening of the Patient Safety Goals campaign week yesterday.

She said the objective was to create awareness and encourage the Miri Hospital staff to improve patient safety.

“The goals focus on problem in healthcare safety and how to solve them. Patients come to us to get better and rightly expect us not to harm them by our treatment.

“Miri Hospital is committed to implement the Patient Safety Goals and answer the call of Patient Safety Council Malaysia, which was established in 2003, to raise the standard of health services and safety.

“During the campaign week, healthcare providers are exposed to a structured awareness and training programme on patient safety to enhance their knowledge and skills in this vital area,” she said.

Various talks related to patient safety would be conducted during the week-long campaign to strengthen the basic patient safety concept and measures based on the 13 MPSGs. They include: To implement clinical governance; Hand hygiene; Safe surgery; Tackling antimicrobial resistance; To improve the accuracy of patient identification; Safety blood products and transfusion; Ensure medication safety; To improve clinical communication by implementing critical value programme; Reduce patient falls; and Reduce healthcare associated pressure ulcer.

“The major challenge on patient safety is to transform the mindset to have that ‘safety thinking’ and ‘safety culture’.

“Errors are more commonly caused by faulty systems, processes, conditions that cause people to make mistake or fail to prevent them.

“Thus, to reduce error, we need to adopt a systemic approach and thinking with non-blaming culture into our healthcare system. Incidents will be reported and root cause analysis will be conducted to look into systems and processes to prevent occurrence of similar incidents in future.

“A safe culture can only be engineered into our healthcare systems when we adopt a ‘just and non-blaming culture’,” she added.

The campaign was launched by Assistant Minister for Land and Air Transportation and Safety Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Family medicine specialist Dr Norita Yasmin was also present at the function.