Missing fishing boat with 13 anglers returns home

KOTA KINABALU: The 13 anglers, including three fishing crew members reported missing since Sunday but found a day later, finally returned home.

The fishing trawler that was carrying the crew members and anglers arrived at Sepanggar Naval Base around 8.30am yesterday.

It was towed by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) KD Jerong vessel and escorted by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s (MMEA) vessels, KM Memmon and KM Ikhlas.

All the 13 anglers were greeted by Sabah Navy Region Two Commander Rear Admiral Datuk Khairul Anuar Yahya and Sabah Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director First Admiral Mohd Zubil Mat Som.

“The boat went out fishing on Friday, Oct 7, and was supposed to return on Sunday (Oct 9).

“The boat however experienced engine problem after the starter was damaged,” said Khairul.

A report was made by the boat owner to marine police after they failed to return as scheduled.

Khairul added that the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) under the supervision of the MMEA called for a SAR mission to locate and rescue the fishing boat.

“The Royal Malaysian Police Marine Operation Force (MOF), the RMN and the MMEA with the assistance of the Royal Malaysian Police Air Wing and the Royal Malaysian Air Force conducted patrols to locate the fishing vessel.

“MMEA and the RMN vessels managed to make contact with the fishing boat on Monday afternoon some 60 nautical miles from Kota Kinabalu.

“The KD Jerong, which was manned by 23 officers and personnel, then towed the fishing boat back towards the Sepanggar Naval Base,” he said.

Due to the poor weather condition, KD Jerong could only tow the fishing vessel at a speed of four knots starting at 5pm on Monday.

Khairul also said that KM Memmon and KM Ikhlas escorted them back during the whole operation.

Despite the ordeal at sea, all the anglers and crew of the fishing boat were found to be in healthy condition, he said, adding that the Sepanggar Naval Base was equipped with medical facilities should any of the anglers or boat crew require assistance.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zubil reminded all boat owners to equip their vessels with communication devices and Automatic Identification System (AIS).

“If you don’t have those devices, it is difficult for the boatmen to call for help and it will also be difficult for the authorities to search for you if anything happens at sea,” said Zubil.

Meanwhile, the boat skipper, Elvis Kibad, 50, said that the fishing trip was normal until the boat’s engine could not start on Saturday.

“We had been fishing at one place for one night and we wanted to move to another location. So we tried to start the engine but there was a smell coming from the engine.

“Smoke started to come out from the engine so I told the other crew members to switch off the engine starter and when we checked the starter was burned,” he said.

Elvis recalled that the incident happened about 5pm on Saturday.

“To prevent the boat from drifting with the waves, I instructed my crew to throw an anchor line into the sea and attached it with buoys.

“There was not much panic on board. Even when the engine could not start, the anglers were still fishing despite the bad weather and heavy rain,” he said.

“We tried to radio for help but we only managed to get a response yesterday,” he said.

Another angler, Richard Jimmy, 45, said that this was his first experience since he started going out to sea for fishing for the past 10 years.

“None of us were actually scared. In fact, we even made jokes during the whole ordeal,” he said.

His wife, Emilia Robert, 39, who was seen waiting patiently for her husband to arrive at the Sepanggar Naval Base, said that she was very worried as she had expected him to be back home by Sunday.

“When he did not come home on Sunday, I got worried that something might have happened and searched for the owner of the boat and tried to get the location of the vessel.

“Six hours after they were supposed to return to Kota Kinabalu, the owner of the boat and I made a marine police report,” she said, adding that she hoped that her husband would not go out for fishing anymore.