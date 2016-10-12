Najib chairs Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers’ meeting

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak yesterday chaired the Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers’ 127th meeting at Perdana Putra here.

Also present at the meeting were cabinet ministers including Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak, and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa.

The two-hour meeting was aimed at coordinating matters under state and federal jurisdiction to ensure that the people are always given priority. — Bernama