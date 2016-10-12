‘No guarantee all our beaches are croc-free’

Warning sign put up near Piasau Beach.

MIRI: The people are told there is no guarantee that beaches and waters in Sarawak are free from crocodiles.

Sarawak Museum’s curator of Natural History and Zoology Dr Charles Leh said with the changing ecology and the lack of food in rivers, crocodiles were forced to go to the sea to hunt for food such as crabs and prawns.

“This change is noticeable in Sarawak since five years ago.

“Divers in Bintulu too have recorded that crocodiles were even found at the coral reef off Similajau. Thus, the public should think twice when swimming in the sea and having activities at beaches even though there is no past records of crocodiles being seen in the area,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He was asked to comment on the increasing sightings of crocodiles in the past few years off beaches near Miri. The recent one was reported on Monday, which went viral in social media, that a fisherman had spotted the reptile off Marina Bay.

Dr Leh, who is also deputy director of Sarawak Museum, said hungry crocodiles were always dangerous “otherwise crocodiles are safe and humans can swim along with them in the sea”.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Forestry’s corporate communication manager Francis Gombek said their swift wildlife action team (SWAT) had gone to the ground to monitor the situation at Marina Bay yesterday but did not seen any crocodile.

“Our SWAT members will continue monitoring the situation and we urge the public to report to the department if they see any crocodiles in the bay.

“The SFC will soon put up signboards in the area warning the public of the existence of crocodiles there while hotels by the seashore are asked to warn their guests on the danger of using the beaches.”

Francis said if crocodiles were seen and in conflict with humans, the SFC would hunt and kill them.

Meanwhile, the people here are urged to cooperate with SFC by reporting sightings of crocodiles by calling him at SFC Kuching at 082-610088.