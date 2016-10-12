Nursery staff required to have diploma

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry wants caregivers in nurseries to have minimum diploma qualification in early childhood education management.

Its minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said this was to ensure that the country’s caregivers would be equipped with sufficient knowledge and capable of caring for children under the age of three.

“In developed countries, caregivers for children under three are trained professionally and must at least possess a diploma as they are able to provide quality education needed to shape the future of the children,” she said.

“Previously, the Education Ministry had discussed the matter but it only involved kindergartens. Now, we want nursery caregivers to fulfil the main requirement of possessing a diploma,” she said.

She told reporters this after a ministerial dialogue entitled ‘New Insights into Nurturing Prosperous Societal Development’ at the Social Institute of Malaysia here yesterday.

Earlier in her speech, Rohani said the government’s effort to ensure that caregivers would be equipped with diploma education was to provide the best template in educating children.

The maiden dialogue would be continued with eight more follow-up sessions involving various ministries and departments, running till December next year.

The objective of the dialogue was to deliver information on the country’s current social issues, encourage the exchange of ideas in understanding social challenges faced, as well as increase awareness and a sense of social responsibility. — Bernama